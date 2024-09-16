Twitter
2017 NEET topper Navdeep Singh dies by suicide, no note found, body was discovered…

Navdeep, once celebrated for securing All India Rank 1 in the NEET UG 2017, had taken his own life, leaving behind no suicide note and countless unanswered questions

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

2017 NEET topper Navdeep Singh dies by suicide, no note found, body was discovered…
2017 NEET topper Navdeep Singh
The door was locked from the inside. No one knew what awaited on the other side when Navdeep Singh’s friend broke it open. What they found would send shockwaves through the corridors of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and raise questions that remain unanswered.

Navdeep Singh, a 25-year-old second-year MD student at Maulana Azad Medical College, was discovered dead in his hostel room at the Parsi Anjuman Guest House in Delhi. Navdeep, once celebrated for securing All India Rank 1 in the NEET UG 2017, had taken his own life, leaving behind no suicide note and countless unanswered questions.

The tragedy unfolded when Navdeep’s father, Gopal Singh, a school principal in Punjab, became anxious after repeated calls to his son went unanswered. Concerned, he sent one of Navdeep’s friends to check on him. What they found after breaking into the locked room was heart-wrenching—Navdeep’s lifeless body. The police were notified immediately, and an inquest was launched.

Navdeep had always been an exemplary student. In 2017, his name made headlines nationwide when he aced the NEET UG exam with flying colors. Despite his stellar academic performance, it was the affordable fee structure at Maulana Azad Medical College that drew him in. “Cracking NEET was my main target,” he once said, underscoring his focus on medicine over superficial achievements. His father had nurtured his love for science, sparking a dream that ended too soon.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
