2014 to 2021: Know for how long PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches last

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day with a momentous address that went on for almost an hour and a half. The PM made several significant announcements while speaking from the Red Fort, dressed in tradition attire with a headgear and his traditional waistcoat.

Among the announcements made by the PM was the grand Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti national infrastructure plan. He also announced that all Sainik Schools in India will now admit girl students.

Prime Minister also highlighted his vision for the next 25 years, terming the period as Amrit Kaal.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort. Watch. https://t.co/wEX5viCIVs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

PM Modi’s iconic speech on Independence Day 2021 lasted for 1 hour and 28 minutes. When it comes to inspiring from the podium, not many in India come close to the skills that PM Modi possesses. His speeches are viewed by millions across the country and are widely studied.

While his eighth address on Independence Day as the Prime Minister of India went on for 88 minutes, you’d be surprised to know that this was not his longest speech on the occasion.

Since 2014, when he debuted as the Prime Minister on Independence Day, PM Modi’s speech lasted just over an hour at 65 minutes. In 2015, PM Modi’s 88-minute speech broke the 72-minute record held by India’s first PM Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru since the first address in 1947.

In 2016, PM Modi gave his longest speech and, by default, the longest by any Prime Minister in India’s history, in an address that lasted for around 94 minutes. In 2018, it went on for 83 minutes and the second longest address by a PM on record happened in 2019 in a speech that lasted for 92 minutes.

The 2020 speech was the third-longest at 90 minutes. At 88 minutes, PM Modi’s address on the 75th Independence Day in 2021 stands at the fourth longest by him, as well as by any other PM in India’s history.