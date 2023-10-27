Headlines

'2014 is not just a date, but a...': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress-led UPA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

''A restart, or charging the battery or even changing the battery did not work,'' PM Modi said. ''In 2014, people left such outdated phones and gave us an opportunity to serve the country," he said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fresh broadside against Congress as he termed 2014 as not just a date but a 'badlav' (change) when people rejected outdated phones with frozen screens to choose a government that has transformed the landscape.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress here, Modi reeled out statistics to show how India has turned into an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer and how big tech companies -- from Apple to Google -- are lining up to become manufacturers in the country.

READ | PM Modi inaugurates 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 in Delhi

''2014 is not just a date, it is 'badlav' (change),'' he said. Modi took swipes at Congress-led UPA, saying just like outdated phones whose frozen screens won't work no matter how many swipes were done or buttons pressed, the previous government too was in such a frozen state.

''A restart, or charging the battery or even changing the battery did not work,'' he said. ''in 2014, people left such outdated phones and gave us an opportunity to serve the country.'' After rolling out the fastest 5G mobile telephony network, India is making strides towards establishing itself as a frontrunner in the realm of 6G, he said.

The world, he said, is using 'made in India' phones.

READ | 'She compromised with...': BJP leader says onus on TMC MP Mahua Moitra to prove her innocence in 'cash for query' case

India has reached 43rd position in mobile broadband speed from the previous rank of 118, he said, adding four lakh 5G base stations have been set up within one year of the 5G roll-out.

The prime minister said giving citizens access to capital, access to resources, and access to technology is a priority for the government.

Watch more

