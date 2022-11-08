Search icon
2012 Delhi Chhawala rape-murder case: Why did SC free 3 convicts who were given death sentences?

The three convicts in the Chhawala rape case were freed by the Supreme Court on Monday, against the advice of the Delhi Police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

Supreme Court of India (File photo)

In a move being slammed by many, the Supreme Court on Monday decided to free all three convicts in the Chhawala rape-murder case, which happened in Delhi in 2012. The case included the brutal gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman, just months before the Nirbhaya case.

The rape-murder case of a 19-year-old woman made a lot of noise in the entire capital due to its gruesome and brutal nature. The body of the woman was found mutilated and burnt in a field in Haryana’s Rewari, days after she was kidnapped.

The wounds on her body suggested that she was sexually assaulted and hit with car tools and earthen pots. The post-mortem reports further revealed that she was raped and murdered, and a case was registered in Delhi’s Najafgarh.

Three people were convicted for the Chhawala rape-murder case by a Delhi court - Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod. After various charges including rape, murder and kidnapping were imposed against them, they were sentenced to death by the court.

The Supreme Court bench, which comprised Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, acquitted the three convicts in the rape case citing “flaws in the investigation” and unsubstantial evidence against the accused.

The SC bench said during the hearing, “From the… evidence of the concerned witnesses, it clearly transpires that neither any T.I. (test identification) parade was conducted by the investigating officer during the course of investigation for the identification of the accused, nor any of the witnesses had identified the accused during their respective depositions before the court.”

During the Supreme Court hearing, the Delhi Police had opposed the reduction of the death sentence of the three convicts of the rape-murder case, saying that this was not just a crime against the victim, but a crime against society.

The parents of the victim, after the Supreme Court hearing, said that they were “broken” by the judgment but would continue to fight against the release of the three convicts. 

