2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case: Gangster Atiq Ahmed gets life imprisonment, his brother Ashraf acquitted

In a major blow to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, an MP-MLA court in Prayagraj on Tuesday (March 28) held Atiq and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

According to government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari, special MP-MLA court judge Dinesh Chandr Shukla held Ahmed, Saulat Hanif, and Dinesh Pasi guilty in the case. Agrahari added the court acquitted seven other accused including Atiq's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf.

The court has awarded life imprisonment to Atiq Ahmed.

It may be recalled that then BSP MLA Raju Pal was killed on January 25, 2005 and Umesh Pal had told police he was an eyewitness to the murder which was allegedly carried out on Atiq's order. The gangster tried to put pressure on Umesh Pal to take back his statement but when he refused to buckle under pressure, Umesh was kidnapped by Atiq's goons on February 28, 2006. An FIR in this matter was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother and others.

TAtiq Ahmed's family is undoubtedly the most wanted and `decorated` one in Uttar Pradesh. Among themselves, the family members have 165 criminal cases registered against them in various police stations in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad has 100 cases registered in his name - a record that is matched by SP leader Mohd Azam Khan.

Of these, 50 cases are under trial, in 12 others, he has got acquittal, while the then Samajwadi Party government had withdrawn two cases in 2004.

A senior police officer said that in other cases, cross-examination of witnesses is awaited.

Atiq`s brother Ashraf has 53 cases in his name. He has been acquitted in one while others are under trial.

Atiq`s sons have eight cases against them -- seven of them are under trial while one is still being probed by the police.

Atiq`s wife Shaista has four cases against her. Additional DG (prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey said that in 12 cases against Atiq Ahmed, charges are to be framed. For this, the joint director of prosecution has been asked to expedite such cases.

The two cases were withdrawn by the then SP government in June 2004.

A senior prosecution officer said that both the cases were registered in Prayagraj - one of dacoity, robbery in Civil Lines police station under the Gangsters Act while the other case was registered in Shahganj police station under the charges of rioting and the Gangsters Act.

(With IANS inputs)