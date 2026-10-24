2003 Bengaluru murder: Karnataka Cabinet turns down mercy pleas of techie’s fiancé, her partner

The Karnataka Cabinet has rejected the mercy petitions of Shubha Shankaranarayana and D Arun Verma, who are serving life sentences for the 2003 murder of software engineer B V Girish, with the final decision now resting with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday rejected the mercy petitions filed by Shubha Shankaranarayana and D Arun Verma in connection with the 2003 murder of software engineer B V Girish in Bengaluru.

The Cabinet held that the killing was premeditated and exceptionally brutal and decided that the pleas for clemency could not be accepted under the applicable legal framework. Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the recommendation would now be sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who will take the final decision.

“The recommendation will now be sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for a final decision on the petitions. The Home Department had obtained opinions from the police and prison departments before placing the matter before the Cabinet,” Kharge said after the meeting.

Supreme Court had upheld life sentences

The mercy petitions were filed after the Supreme Court, in its July 14, 2025 judgment, upheld the life sentences imposed on all four convicts in the case. While dismissing their appeals, the court gave the convicts eight weeks to approach the governor under Article 161 of the Constitution.

The provision allows a governor to grant pardons, suspend or remit sentences and commute punishments in cases falling within the state's executive jurisdiction. The Karnataka Cabinet's decision does not amount to the final rejection of the mercy pleas. The constitutional process will be completed only after the governor takes a decision.

Girish was engaged to Shubha before murder

Girish, who worked as a software engineer at Intel in Bengaluru, was engaged to Shubha on December 1, 2003. The couple was scheduled to get married on April 11, 2004. At the time, Shubha was studying in the fifth semester of an integrated BA LLB course at BMS Law College. Arun Verma, who was 19 at the time, was studying in the first semester of the same course.

According to the prosecution case examined by the Supreme Court, Shubha did not want to marry Girish and wanted to continue her relationship with Verma.

Girish was attacked after dinner

On December 3, 2003, Shubha asked Girish to take her out for dinner. He picked her up from her home around 6.30 pm on his scooter and the two went to TGI Friday's near his workplace.

After dinner, they stopped at the Air View Point on Airport Ring Road to watch aircraft landing at the airport. Between 9.30 pm and 9.40 pm, they informed their families that dinner was over and they were heading home.

According to the prosecution, an attacker then struck Girish on the head with a steel rod at the viewing point and fled. Shubha, with the help of people nearby, stopped a car and took Girish to Manipal Hospital on Airport Road. He was declared dead at 8.05 am the following morning.

Investigators later arrested Shubha, Verma and two other men, A Venkatesh and Dinesh, also known as Dinakaran.

Phone records became key evidence

The Supreme Court's 132-page judgment examined communications between the accused before and around the time of the murder. Phone records showed frequent communication between Shubha and Verma. According to the judgment, the two had exchanged 56 communications on December 2.

On the evening of the murder, they exchanged 38 text messages between 6.37 pm and 9.39 pm while Shubha was out with Girish. The court also considered evidence relating to the recovery of the weapon, the accused persons' conduct after the attack and the deletion of messages from their phones.

Taken together, these circumstances formed part of the chain of evidence relied upon by the prosecution.

The Supreme Court concluded that the prosecution had established the motive and conspiracy and upheld the convictions.

All four convicted and sentenced to life

A trial court convicted all four accused in July 2010 and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The Karnataka High Court upheld the sentences later that year.

The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which examined the evidence and appeals of the four convicts. On July 14, 2025, the apex court confirmed their convictions and life sentences.

With the Cabinet now rejecting the mercy petitions of Shubha and Verma, the matter has moved to Governor Gehlot for the final decision on their pleas.