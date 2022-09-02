Gujarat Riots: Teesta Setalvad granted interim bail by Supreme Court

Teesta Setalvad - File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad who was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. A bench consisting of CJI U U Lalit, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia directed Setalvad to surrender her passport till the matter is considered by the High Court.

The court said it considered from the standpoint of interim bail while the Gujarat High Court would decide her bail plea independently and uninfluenced by any observations made by the supreme court.

It noted that Setalvad, a lady, has been in custody since two months and the investigative machinery has had the advantage of custodial interrogation for a period of seven days. The bench also noted that the offences alleged against the activist pertain to the year 2002 and at best, the concerned documents were sought to be presented till 2012.

On Thursday, the top court had asked the Gujarat High Court the reason for the delayed listing, wondering whether "this lady has been made an exception" and asking the state government to furnish information about any such precedent.

It wondered why the high court listed the bail prayer for hearing on September 19, six weeks after it sent a notice to the state government seeking a response to her application.

Setalvad was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. The Gujarat High Court had on August 3 issued a notice to the state government on the bail plea of Setalvad and fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.

"Give us instances where a lady accused in such cases has got such dates from the high court. Either this lady has been made an exception....How can the court give this date? Is this standard practice in Gujarat?" an apparently displeased CJI said on Thursday.

Teesta had approached the Supreme Court a day after it dismissed the petition filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the SIT’s clean chit to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and other top state officials in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2002 post-Godhara riots.

Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri who was killed in Ahmedabad during the 2002 riots, triggered by the torching of a coach of Sabarmati Express by a mob near Godhra station on February 27 that year.

Fifty-nine passengers, mostly Hindu Karsevaks returning from Ayodhya, were charred to death in the incident.

An Ahmedabad sessions court had on July 30 rejected the bail applications of Setalvad and former Gujarat Director General of Police R B Sreekumar in the case, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

Setalvad and Sreekumar have been accused of fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the post-Godhra riots cases.

They are lodged in the Sabarmati central jail. Sreekumar has also moved the high court for bail.

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, the third accused in the case, has not applied for bail. Bhatt was already in jail for another criminal matter when he was arrested in this case.

They were arrested by the Ahmedabad city crime branch in June after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery for cheating) and 194 (fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offences).

Mumbai-based Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested within a couple of days after the Supreme Court dismissed Jafri's petition.