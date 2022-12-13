Search icon
2001 Parliament terror attack anniversary: How LeT and JeM teamed up to attack Delhi, how it led to India-Pak standoff

The 2001 Indian Parliament attacks in New Delhi shook up the entire nation, with two terrorist groups teaming up to terrorize India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

December 13 marks the 21st anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attacks (File photo)

Over the last few decades, India has been the target of terror groups from Pakistan on multiple occasions, with some of them causing major damage and destruction across the country. One of these terror attacks was the 2001 Parliament terror attack in New Delhi.

The Parliament attack in New Delhi was carried out after two Pakistani terror groups teamed up to attack the Parliament of India, which led to a total of 14 deaths and 18 people injured. The attacks also led to increased tension between India and Pakistan.

What happened during 2001 Parliament terror attack?

Two terror groups with Pakistani backgrounds – Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed – teamed up to attack New Delhi in 2001. The attacks were carried out against the Parliament of India on December 13, which was 21 years ago today.

A car with five terrorists entered the premises of the Parliament of India since it had a Home Ministry sticker. The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions were adjourned but MPs were still inside the buildings, including then-Home Minister LK Advani.

The terrorists were carrying AK-47 rifles, grenades, grenade launchers, and pistols in their car, which they rammed into the parked car of Vice President Krishan Kant. They got out of the car and began shooting, and a CRPF constable named Kamlesh Kumari became the first to be shot dead by the gunmen.

A total of 9 people were killed by the terrorists, with the MPs leaving the building unharmed. One of the terrorists was wearing a suicide bomb vest, which exploded when he was shot. This explosion ended up killing him, and other four terrorists were also shot dead.

India-Pakistan standoff after 2001 Parliament attack

The prime accused of the terror attacks was recognized as Afzal Guru and his cousin Shaukat Hussain Guru. Afzal Guru was sentenced to death and was hanged to death in Tihar Jain in 2013, triggering a mass outrage by some sections of society.

This also led to a major standoff between Indian and Pakistani armed forces in 2001 and 2002, in which the troops from both sides massed the Line of Control (LoC), causing major tensions in the Kashmir Valley region.

The standoff was a show of strength by Indian forces, months after the attack on the parliament. This also gave rise to the possibility that a nuclear war may be triggered between India and Pakistan due to the continue rise in tension.

