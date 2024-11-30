As many as 200 vehicles were destroyed after a massive fire broke out in the parking area of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, reportedly caused by a short circuit, was reported in the early hours of Saturday, i.e., November 30.

Visuals showed a huge blaze billowing out of the site, as fire brigade officials were engaged in dousing the fire. There have been no casualties and injures, reports have said.

As per a report by NDTV, around 12 fire engines, along with Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police, were deployed to bring the fire under control.

Varanasi railway employees among victims

Apart from the 200 vehicles destroyed, the fire engulfed motorcycles, cycles and bikes. Many of the two-wheelers destroyed in the fire belonged to the railway employees who used to park their vehicles there.

A railway employee, while sharing details on the incident, said, "I parked my bike around 12 am... One of the people near the vehicle parking told me that a short circuit had already taken place around 11 pm and was fixed. After a few hours, one passenger told me there was a huge fire outside. I quickly took my bike and parked it on the other side, but soon after, the fire spread across the parking lot.”