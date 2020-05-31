200 special trains to operate from June 1, 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on opening day

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines on Sunday for reopening the country in a phased manner, It is to be noted that 200 special trains will ply across the country starting fro June 1.

More than 1.45 lakh passengers booked tickets to travel on the starting day, June 1.

Around 26 lakh passengers booked tickets for the special train during the entire month of June.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

Only passengers with confirmed/RAC tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway Station and board the train.

As per MHA guidelines, all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board the train.

This is the second slew of special passenger services that marked the Railways graded restoration of its trains which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. These trains will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

These trains will be "special trains run on the pattern of regular trains" and will cover tier 2 cities and also major state capitals like Mumbai and Kolkata, Railways said.

Earlier special Rajdhani trains with only AC coaches connecting Delhi to other major cities were operated.

These will be fully reserved trains having both AC & Non AC classes. General (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting. There will be no unreserved coach on the train.