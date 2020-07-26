200 ISIS terrorists present in Kerala, Karnataka; Al Qaeda planning attack in region: UN report

A UN report stated that there are a huge number of ISIS terrorists hiding in Kerala and Karnataka. It further added that the al-Qaeda has between 150 and 200 militants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar in the Indian subcontinent, and is planning to conduct attacks in the region.

The report states that al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan. It further stated that the current leader of the terror group is Osama Mahmood, who succeeded the late Asim Umar.

The group is planning an attack to avenge the death of its former leader.

"The group reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. The current leader of AQIS is Osama Mahmood, who succeeded the late Asim Umar. AQIS is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader," the report stated.

Moreover, the report further stated that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on May 10, 2019, has between 180 and 200 members, adding that most of its peratives are working from Kerala and Karnataka.

The information was accessed from the report filed by Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaeda and associated individuals and entities.