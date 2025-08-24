Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeIndia

INDIA

200-foot-long wall of Jaipur's Amer Fort collapses as heavy rain lashes several districts of Rajasthan, Watch video

A 200-foot-long portion of outer wall at UNESCO world site 'Amer Fort' located 11 kilometers Rajasthan's Jaipur, collapsed amid heavy rainfall. Watch video.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

200-foot-long wall of Jaipur's Amer Fort collapses as heavy rain lashes several districts of Rajasthan, Watch video
A 200-foot-long portion of outer wall at UNESCO world site 'Amer Fort' located 11 kilometers Rajasthan's Jaipur, collapsed amid heavy rainfall. The collapsed section located in front of the Jwala mata temple within the fort complex fall after hours of torrent rain. 

The video shared by PTI shows that heavy rainfall eroded the old fort's wall, causing it to collapse. It shows torrents of water streaming down the fort as the major portion  into heaps of debris. While Amer Fort is a popular tourist destination, no causalities have been reported. However, seceral cars and two-wheelers have been damaged.

WATCH:

Elephant rides closed

Amer Palace Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Chholak said, “Due to heavy rains in Amer today, the wall of Rambagh in front of Jwala Mata Temple has collapsed. Keeping in mind the well-being of elephants and tourists, the elephant ride in Amer Palace is closed till further orders.”

About Amer Fort

Amer Fort, also known as 'Amber Fort' is the most popular tourist destinations in Rajasthan located 11 kilometeres from Jaipur. It was built in the late 16th century by Raja Man Singh. It is one of the Jaipur’s UNESCO World Heritage listing. This majestic 'Red marble' fort or 'hill fort of Rajasthan' is a blend of Hindu and Mughal architectural styles. Evry year it attracts lakhs of tourit from India and abroad.

Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall has lashed out several districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli. These received over 10 cm of rain till Saturday morning, and waterlogging like situation. As per reports, the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out relief work in Kota, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been evacuating residents from districts. IMD has issued red alert hfor Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, while an orange alert remains for Bundi, Kota, Pali, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jalore and Sirohi.

 

