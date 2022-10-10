Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

20-year-old student dies by suicide in IIT Guwahati due to 'mental pressure'

According to the IITG, a young man's body was discovered in one of the hostel buildings and has been identified as a former student of the institute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

20-year-old student dies by suicide in IIT Guwahati due to 'mental pressure'
20-year-old student dies by suicide in IIT Guwahati due to 'mental pressure'

At the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati, a 20-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was discovered hanged in his dorm room, according to authorities on Monday.

Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj, a fifth-semester B Tech student studying computer science and engineering, is suspected to have killed himself on Sunday as a result of "mental pressure," according to authorities.

According to a representative of the Amingaon police station, investigations are ongoing to determine the precise reason for the death.

The postmortem on the deceased has been ordered, and the results will be given to the family.

The body of a young guy, who has been "recognised as a former student of the institute," was allegedly discovered in one of the dormitory buildings, according to a statement from IITG.

The student's termination from the course was reportedly the result of "poor academic performance," according to an IIT source.

The family has been notified by the institution, and they have arrived on campus, according to the statement. IIT Guwahati also expressed its sincere sympathies to the family during this terrible time of loss.

The statement said, "We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter."

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.