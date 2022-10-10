20-year-old student dies by suicide in IIT Guwahati due to 'mental pressure'

At the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati, a 20-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was discovered hanged in his dorm room, according to authorities on Monday.

Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj, a fifth-semester B Tech student studying computer science and engineering, is suspected to have killed himself on Sunday as a result of "mental pressure," according to authorities.

According to a representative of the Amingaon police station, investigations are ongoing to determine the precise reason for the death.

The postmortem on the deceased has been ordered, and the results will be given to the family.

The body of a young guy, who has been "recognised as a former student of the institute," was allegedly discovered in one of the dormitory buildings, according to a statement from IITG.

The student's termination from the course was reportedly the result of "poor academic performance," according to an IIT source.

The family has been notified by the institution, and they have arrived on campus, according to the statement. IIT Guwahati also expressed its sincere sympathies to the family during this terrible time of loss.

The statement said, "We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter."

(With inputs from PTI)