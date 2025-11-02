20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan

The tragic incident occurred as the train was slowing down to halt at the Kota Junction. Sonawale was standing at the gate of coach B4 along with a few others to deboard the train to get food when he accidentally slipped and fell between the train and the platform.

A 20-year-old national-level archer has died after he allegedly fell from a moving train in Rajasthan's Kota, police said. Arjun Sonawale, who hailed from Nashik in Maharashtra, was returning home with his teammates and coach after participating in an event in Punjab's Bathinda. At the time of the incident, Sonawale was traveling with his teammates to Maharashtra by the Shakur Basti-Mumbai Central AC Special train, railway officials said.

What happened with Arjun Sonawale?

The tragic incident occurred as the train was slowing down to halt at the Kota Junction. Sonawale was standing at the gate of coach B4 along with a few others to deboard the train to get food when he accidentally slipped and fell between the train and the platform. The passengers and the railway staff pulled Sonawale out after the train stopped and rushed him to MBS Hospital. Later, his two cousins -- who were also part of the team -- shifted him to a private hospital where he died during treatment, police officials said.

What is known about Arjun Sonawale?

Sonawale's body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem on Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) official Dalchand Sain said. Team manager Anil Kamlapure said Sonawale was pursuing graduation and had won eight gold medals at various state and national-level archery tournaments. He had been doing archery for the last five years. Sonawale's father is a farmer, reports said.