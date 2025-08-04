Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'
Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security
SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly
20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...
India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details
India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
IND vs ENG: India register narrowest win ever in Tests to level 5-match series against England
Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost
TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees
INDIA
Twenty peacocks were found dead in Hanumanthapura village of Karnataka -- a disturbing incident involving India's national bird. Farmers discovered carcasses of 20 peacocks -- 17 female and three male -- scattered in farmland located beside a stream. Read on to know more details.
Twenty peacocks were found dead in Hanumanthapura village of Karnataka -- a disturbing incident involving India's national bird. Farmers discovered carcasses of 20 peacocks -- 17 female and three male -- scattered in farmland located beside a stream. The cause of their death has not been ascertained as yet. Upon learning about the deaths, forest officials reportedly visited the spot and carried out an inspection. The carcasses have since been sent to a forensic science lab for tests to determine the cause of the death.
Have there been similar animal killings?
The incident from Hanumanthapura adds to a troubling trend of unnatural wildlife deaths in Karnataka in recent months. Last month, 20 monkeys were found dead in the southern state's Chamarajanagar district. Forest and police officials suspect poisoning as the cause of their death even as investigations continue. A similar incident had taken place in June, when a tigress and her four cubs died in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. An investigation found out that local village residents had poisoned a cow carcass, which was subsequently consumed by the tigress and the cubs. Three people were arrested in the case.
Are there any administrative issues?
The incidents have triggered concerns among the general public and animal activists over worsening human-wildlife conflict. Besides, an official probe report has revealed administrative lapses in the forest department. For instance, salaries for outsourced employees were not disbursed for March, April, and May, leading to a protest by forest watchers in the area. The delay in disbursement came even though funds were made available at the end of April.