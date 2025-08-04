Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'

Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security

SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly

20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...

India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details

India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards

IND vs ENG: India register narrowest win ever in Tests to level 5-match series against England

Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Harnessing Predictive Intelligence: Lalitha Amarapalli’s Vision for Compliance Innovation in Regulated Industries

Predictive AI for Compliance: Lalitha Amarapalli's Vision

Scaling Resilience Engineering: Why Feroskhan Hasenkhan Turns Operational Complexity into Research-Driven Cloud Systems

Feroskhan Hasenkhan: Scaling operational complexity into cloud systems

What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...

What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

HomeIndia

INDIA

20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...

Twenty peacocks were found dead in Hanumanthapura village of Karnataka -- a disturbing incident involving India's national bird. Farmers discovered carcasses of 20 peacocks -- 17 female and three male -- scattered in farmland located beside a stream. Read on to know more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...
The incident from Hanumanthapura adds to a troubling trend of unnatural wildlife deaths in Karnataka in recent months.

TRENDING NOW

Twenty peacocks were found dead in Hanumanthapura village of Karnataka -- a disturbing incident involving India's national bird. Farmers discovered carcasses of 20 peacocks -- 17 female and three male -- scattered in farmland located beside a stream. The cause of their death has not been ascertained as yet. Upon learning about the deaths, forest officials reportedly visited the spot and carried out an inspection. The carcasses have since been sent to a forensic science lab for tests to determine the cause of the death.

Have there been similar animal killings?
The incident from Hanumanthapura adds to a troubling trend of unnatural wildlife deaths in Karnataka in recent months. Last month, 20 monkeys were found dead in the southern state's Chamarajanagar district. Forest and police officials suspect poisoning as the cause of their death even as investigations continue. A similar incident had taken place in June, when a tigress and her four cubs died in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. An investigation found out that local village residents had poisoned a cow carcass, which was subsequently consumed by the tigress and the cubs. Three people were arrested in the case.

Are there any administrative issues?
The incidents have triggered concerns among the general public and animal activists over worsening human-wildlife conflict. Besides, an official probe report has revealed administrative lapses in the forest department. For instance, salaries for outsourced employees were not disbursed for March, April, and May, leading to a protest by forest watchers in the area. The delay in disbursement came even though funds were made available at the end of April.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services
ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, elect
Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash
Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash
Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage
Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inaugurat
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE