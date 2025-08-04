20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...

Twenty peacocks were found dead in Hanumanthapura village of Karnataka -- a disturbing incident involving India's national bird. Farmers discovered carcasses of 20 peacocks -- 17 female and three male -- scattered in farmland located beside a stream. Read on to know more details.

Twenty peacocks were found dead in Hanumanthapura village of Karnataka -- a disturbing incident involving India's national bird. Farmers discovered carcasses of 20 peacocks -- 17 female and three male -- scattered in farmland located beside a stream. The cause of their death has not been ascertained as yet. Upon learning about the deaths, forest officials reportedly visited the spot and carried out an inspection. The carcasses have since been sent to a forensic science lab for tests to determine the cause of the death.

Have there been similar animal killings?

The incident from Hanumanthapura adds to a troubling trend of unnatural wildlife deaths in Karnataka in recent months. Last month, 20 monkeys were found dead in the southern state's Chamarajanagar district. Forest and police officials suspect poisoning as the cause of their death even as investigations continue. A similar incident had taken place in June, when a tigress and her four cubs died in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. An investigation found out that local village residents had poisoned a cow carcass, which was subsequently consumed by the tigress and the cubs. Three people were arrested in the case.

Are there any administrative issues?

The incidents have triggered concerns among the general public and animal activists over worsening human-wildlife conflict. Besides, an official probe report has revealed administrative lapses in the forest department. For instance, salaries for outsourced employees were not disbursed for March, April, and May, leading to a protest by forest watchers in the area. The delay in disbursement came even though funds were made available at the end of April.