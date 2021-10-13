20 motorcycles gutted as fire breaks out at residential society in Mumbai

A massive fire broke out at a residential society at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai's Kurla earlier on Wednesday (October 13) morning, in which around 20 motorcycles parked were gutted.

The fire department's personnel have managed to douse the fire.

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. All the motorcycles were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bGBXV2rkzE — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

More details are awaited.