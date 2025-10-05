20 injured after stones thrown at Durga idol immersion in Maharashtra's Buldhana, security tightened, several detained, WATCH

At least 20-25 people were injured after stone pelting at Durga idol immersion procession in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The incident reportedly took place in Bawanbir village of Sangrampur tehsil.

At least 20-25 people were injured after stone pelting at Durga idol immersion procession in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The incident reportedly took place in Bawanbir village of Sangrampur tehsil. CCTV videos of the incident show, people throwing stones at the Durga idol immersion, with several getting injured, and running in chaos.

What happened?

As per India Today, around 500 people joined the Durga idol immersion procession on October 4. Five Durga mandals were set to pass through the area known as Taj Nagar. While four mandals had already crossed the spot, people belonging to some community started throwing stones at the procession in an attempt to vandalise the Durga idol when the fifth one, Jai Malhar Mandal, was passing by. This happened around 8 pm. Many people suffered injuries.

Case has been registered at Sonala Police Station aainst 30 to 40 people. Police have detained 12 people. Security has been tightened in the village, with heavy police deployed. Situation is under control.

