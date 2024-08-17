Twitter
India

India

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

The Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur, with no injuries reported and significant disruptions to train services.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 07:55 AM IST

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway
Sabarmati Express
At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express, train number 19168, derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen stations in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 am on August 17, according to railway officials.

An official, citing news agency PTI, stated, “No injuries have been reported so far. We are still in the process of determining the exact number of coaches that have derailed.”

The loco pilot provided some insight into the cause of the derailment, explaining that a boulder struck the cattle guard at the front of the engine, causing significant damage and bending the structure. This impact led to the derailment of the train, which could have resulted in a much graver situation if it were not for the timely response of the railway authorities.

The Railways announced that, as a result of the derailment, seven trains have been cancelled and three others diverted to manage the traffic and ensure passenger safety. The accident has caused considerable disruption in the train services on this route, affecting numerous travelers.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone, which oversees the area where the accident took place, stated that immediate measures were taken to assist the stranded passengers. Buses were arranged to transport passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station, ensuring that they could continue their journey with minimal inconvenience.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the tracks and restore normal train services. The railway authorities are also investigating the incident to understand the full extent of the damage and to implement measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. The quick response and efficient handling of the situation by the railway officials have been crucial in managing this potentially disastrous situation.

 

