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20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares to move more animals

The release was carried out by the Gujarat Forest Department after completing health screenings and obtaining all required approvals.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

20 blackbucks reintroduced to Gujarat’s Banni Grasslands as state prepares to move more animals
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Gujarat has introduced 20 blackbucks into the Banni Grasslands on August 15, 2026. This marks the beginning of a wider wildlife restoration initiative aimed at rebuilding native herbivore populations in appropriate grassland areas. 

The blackbucks were brought from Vantara’s rescue centre in Jamnagar. The group consisted of 5 males and 15 females. Officials said the programme may also help create a stronger prey base for future conservation work, including plans for cheetah reintroduction. 

The release was carried out by the Gujarat Forest Department after completing health screenings and obtaining all required approvals. 

Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Jaipal Singh called it a major conservation milestone. He added that the effort focuses on reviving grasslands that benefit both wildlife and local communities.

The group released included 5 male and 15 female blackbucks. They were brought in from Vantara’s rescue centre in Jamnagar. Blackbucks are native Indian antelopes closely associated with open grasslands and scrub areas. 

Their reintroduction is expected to help restore herbivore numbers in the Banni landscape. It also marks the start of a much bigger conservation effort. 

As part of the larger plan, Gujarat aims to relocate 500 blackbucks and 100 chinkaras, totaling 600 animals. The goal is to build a stronger population of native herbivores. 

These species play a key role in the food chain and help maintain healthy habitats for large predators. This work could also support future wildlife projects, including cheetah reintroduction.

According to a report by Monycontrol, Primary objectives are to restore a grassland ecosystem. Grasslands are important habitats for many species. They also render service for societies relying on these landscapes. The food web in a healthy grassland is essential. Plants support herbivores. Predators then help the herbivores.

Reintroducing natural herbivores will reinforce these natural connections. This program is consequently more about improving the ecosystem than merely animal numbers.

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