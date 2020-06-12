2 TMC groups clash in Durgapur amid protest outside factory

A large number of police personnel were also deployed there and the two groups clashed even in front of the cops.

Tension erupted at Graphite India Limited factory in West Bengal's Durgapur as two factions of the ruling TMC's trade wing came out against each other on Friday.

The two groups of Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) - one under the leadership of its district president Biswantah Padiyal and the second under the leadership of TMC leader Prabhat Chatterjee - were protesting inside and outside the factory in large number since the morning.

A large number of police personnel were also deployed there and the two groups clashed even in front of the cops. Earlier on Wednesday, an INTTUC leader Baburam Das's house was vandalised by the other group and since then there is a tension between the two factions.

Back flags were hung outside the factory prior of the visit by Biswanth Padiyal. he alleged that whoever are protesting are backed by BJP and CPIM.

Amidst this, social distancing went for a complete toss.