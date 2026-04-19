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2 suspects, including US national, detained at Srinagar Airport for carrying satellite phones

Two people have been detained, including a US national, by security personnel at Srinagar International Airport after a banned satellite phone was found with them. The phone, a tracking device, has been banned in India for civilian use.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 06:08 PM IST

2 suspects, including US national, detained at Srinagar Airport for carrying satellite phones
The J&K Police have detained 2 people, including a US national for carrying a satellite phone
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Two people have been detained, including a US national, by security personnel at Srinagar International Airport after a banned satellite phone was found with them. The phone, a tracking device, has been banned in India for civilian use. 

Along with a US national, a man from Kolkata has also been detained at Srinagar airport for carrying a satellite phone, sources said. Sources further told NDTV that the American, identified as Jeffrey Scott Prather, was travelling with a Kolkata resident, who is identified as Haldar Koushik, who lives in the US.

A satellite phone works by connecting directly to satellites instead of the terrestrial cell towers through which cellular phones are connected. This allows communication in areas where regular networks don’t work, for example in remote or disaster-hit regions.

In India, satellite phones are banned for civilian use and highly restricted for other purposes due to security concerns. Under rules governed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), only services provided through the state-owned BSNL using the Inmarsat network are allowed. Private possession or use of unauthorized satellite phones is illegal and can lead to penalties. Therefore, anyone traveling to India with a satellite phone in their possession must declare it on arrival.

A News 18 report said that the tracker was found from their luggage during security screening and the police have been questioning the two men. The case has become even more important as the incident has occured in a sensitive state like Jammu and Kashmir where terrorist activities often take place backed by Pakistan's ISI which may use satellite phones to communicate.

 

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