2 Spicejet flights made an emergency landing on the same day, one of the flights was hit by a bird, and another detected a technical error mid-flight.

A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet was diverted to Patna due to a technical glitch and it landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Monday morning, officials said.

Alternative arrangements were being made for the passengers.

Speaking to PTI, Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said, "A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet (SEJ-2950) faced a technical issue, prompting its diversion to the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, where it landed safely at 8.52 am on Monday. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers."

It was a normal landing and passengers and crew members on board were safe, he added. According to other officials of the airport, the flight was diverted to Patna due to a crack in the windshield of the aircraft at 8.38 am. Around 75 passengers were on board the flight. In another incident, a Spicejet flight made an 'emergency landing' in Chennai bound for Kochi. The emergency landing was made after a technical error was detected mid-flight, the flight was carrying 117 passengers, and all of them were safe. A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned back to Chennai due to a technical issue on December 9, 2024. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned."

(Inputs from PTI)