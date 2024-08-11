Twitter
2 soldiers martyred, 1 civilian killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, search ops underway

The operation began after security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. The terrorists attacked an army patrol in the Kokernag subdivision, leading to a fierce gunfight

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

2 soldiers martyred, 1 civilian killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, search ops underway
A gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday led to the deaths of two soldiers and one civilian, according to India Today. The encounter took place in the Kokernag forest area, where three other soldiers were injured.

The soldiers who lost their lives were Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma. Tragically, a civilian caught in the crossfire also died in the hospital after being injured in the gunfight, according to the report.

The Indian Army expressed deep sorrow over the loss of its soldiers. "Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the two bravehearts. The Indian Army offers its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the official statement read.

The operation began after security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. The terrorists attacked an army patrol in the Kokernag subdivision, leading to a fierce gunfight.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirmed the incident on X, stating, "Based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the Kokernag area. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued. Two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area. The operation is in progress."

A day after the encounter, security forces resumed their anti-terror operations in the area on Sunday.

