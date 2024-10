India

2 pilots, engineer killed in helicopter crashes in Pune's Bavdhan

The accident occurred around 6:45 am in a hilly region shortly after the helicopter took off from a nearby golf course helipad and subsequently caught fire.

Three persons, including two pilots and an engineer, were killed in a helicopter crash in the Bavdhan area of Pune district on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred around 6:45 am in a hilly region shortly after the helicopter took off from a nearby golf course helipad and subsequently caught fire.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.