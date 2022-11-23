Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

2 Noida cops transferred for assaulting staff of eatery for asking to pay bill

Noida: The policemen had claimed the sweets were sour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

2 Noida cops transferred for assaulting staff of eatery for asking to pay bill
Noida news: The policemen had claimed the sweets were sour. (Representational)

Noida: Two police personnel in Noida were shunted after a video showing them beating the staff of an eatery for asking them to pay for their food, went viral. The two cops appeared drunk in the video and were in plain clothes. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said told PTI that the cops -- head constable Ravindra and constable Pushpendra -- have been shunted to the Sector 49 police station in Noida. 

The incident took place in Noida's Sector 41 on Monday. Bhagat Singh, the owner of Dhannuram Sweets filed a complaint against the cops. 

He said the duo ordered sweets but when the staff asked for the payment, they abused them. He said they also tore their clothes. 

The policemen had claimed the sweets were sour. 

Also read: Greater Noida West: Pet dog bites child in La Residentia society, video viral

The officer said the policemen were found guilty, prima facie.

A departmental probe has been ordered against them.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.