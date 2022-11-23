2 Noida cops transferred for assaulting staff of eatery for asking to pay bill

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

Noida news: The policemen had claimed the sweets were sour. (Representational)

Noida: Two police personnel in Noida were shunted after a video showing them beating the staff of an eatery for asking them to pay for their food, went viral. The two cops appeared drunk in the video and were in plain clothes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said told PTI that the cops -- head constable Ravindra and constable Pushpendra -- have been shunted to the Sector 49 police station in Noida.

The incident took place in Noida's Sector 41 on Monday. Bhagat Singh, the owner of Dhannuram Sweets filed a complaint against the cops.

He said the duo ordered sweets but when the staff asked for the payment, they abused them. He said they also tore their clothes.

The policemen had claimed the sweets were sour.

The officer said the policemen were found guilty, prima facie.

A departmental probe has been ordered against them.