2 lakh more dairies before 2024 elections, says HM Amit Shah at World Dairy Summit 2022

The government will make two lakh more dairies in the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida on Monday. The HM was speaking at the inauguration day of the World Dairy Summit 2022 which is being held in India after a gap of 48 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the four-day summit, highlighting the substantial increase in India’s domestic milk production in recent years. India’s annual milk production growth is three times higher than the global average, PM Modi said at the inauguration.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in whose state the global summit is being held, said that nine new greenfield dairy plants will get functional in the state in the next two years.

Saying that UP is India’s largest milk producer, CM Adityanath said that the state now has 319 lakh metric tonnes of annual milk production and contributes 16 percent of India's total dairy output.

Lumpy Skin disease in cattle

PM Modi also addressed the ongoing issue and concerns around the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in India. Acknowledging that the disease impacts farmers and their incomes, the PM said that the Centre and states are trying to control the spread of the disease which has killed over 67,000 cattles in 8 states since July. He also highlighted that an indigenous vaccine has been developed for Lumpy Skin Disease.

The International Dairy Federation's World Dairy Summit is an annual meeting of the global dairy sector. It brings around 1,500 participants from all over the world together including CEOs, employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, academicians, and government representatives. It was last held in India in 1974.

