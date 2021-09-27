2 lakh beneficiaries to be added to 'Kanya Sumangla Yojana' in UP by December 2021

The Yogi Aditynath-led government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to link at least two lakh new beneficiaries under the 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana' till December 2021. Under this scheme, a girl child will be given Rs 15,000 over a period of nearly 15 years starting from the time of her birth.

Manoj Rai, Director of the Women Welfare and Child Development said that the state government will identify new beneficiaries across all 75 districts. "All districts have been asked to identify beneficiaries so that we can educate these girls and help make them self-reliant. The Uttar Pradesh Women Welfare and Child development department has issued an action plan in which all districts have been assigned specific targets and they will be working accordingly," he said

The state has set phase-wise targets for districts. As per the order, districts have been asked to cover a minimum of 70,000 beneficiaries till October 15. Similarly, 70,000 more will be added in November and December as well.

The scheme was implemented in April 2019 and has already benefited more than 10 lakh girls in the state. Under this scheme, the funds get transferred to their accounts through direct bank transfer.

Under the 'Kanya Sumangala Scheme', Rs 15,000 is given to beneficiaries in a phased manner, starting from the time of birth. A sum of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 is given at birth and first vaccination, respectively.

This is followed by Rs 2,000 each at the time of admission in classes 1 to 6. The fifth instalment of Rs 3,000 is given when a girl is enrolled in class 9 while the final instalment of Rs 5,000 is disbursed when a girl, who has passed class 12, takes admission in graduation or diploma course.

Other than this, 1.73 lakh new beneficiaries have been added to the 'Destitute women' scheme in 2021-22, while a total of 12.36 lakh beneficiaries have been added over the past 4.5 years. More than 1.55 lakh new beneficiaries were added to the scheme under the `Mission Shakti` campaign.

