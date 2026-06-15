2 killed, several injured after massive fire breaks out at restopub in Karnataka's Mysuru

A massive fire broke out at a restopub in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday in which two people were killed and five others were injured. Panic and fear gripped those present some of whom jumped off the upper floor.

A massive fire broke out at a restopub in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday in which two people were killed and five others were injured. The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Sahin who hails from Darjeeling and 24-year-old Prakash who belongs to Nepal.

The others who are undergoing treatment in the hospital are all customers including Sonu, Ramesh, Mahadev Prasad, Prajwal, Avinash, and among whom is the pub owner, Pritam Pumeet.

While the police and fire officials are probing the reason behind the blaze, a suspected gas cylinder explosion is being said to have triggered the fire at the popular Fox Den Liquor Garage pub near Dattagalli in RT Nagar, Mysuru.

The tragic incident that took place while customers and staff were present at the eatery caused panic and chaos. The fire that started from the restaurant quickly spread through the building, leading to the deaths of two young men and injuring several others. Emergency services rushed to the spot and immediately started rescue and firefighting operations.

As fire spread quickly through the floors, those present in the establishment were gripped with fear and panic while both customers and staff scrambled to escape. Due to heavy smoke, people faced severe difficulty in visibility and breathing which prompted some individuals to jump from the upper floor of the building to escape the fire.

Eyewitnesses in their accounts said that many people suffered fractures and other injuries while attempting to escape the fire.