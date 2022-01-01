2 killed in Haryana landslide, several feared trapped under debris

At least half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines are buried under the debris, rescue operations are underway

In an unfortunate incident, at least 2 people have been killed in a landslide on Saturday, (January 1, 2022) at the Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district that ended up burying at least half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines.

Those who were killed are still being identified and many are still feared to be trapped at the mining site. "At least two people have died in the incident," said Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station. He also said that rescue operations are underway.

Expressing his grief over the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also tweeted, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured.

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal reaches the spot of landslide



Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal also reached the site of the accident. "Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible," Dalal said.