2 killed after under construction building collapses in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Two people died after a two-storey building collapsed at Devubha chowk in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Two others have been stuck under the debris. The rescue teams have been rushed to the spot.

According to local media, the building was in a dilapidated condition and the renovation work was underway for the past three days when the incident happened.

As per reports, there were four people inside the building, including two labourers and the owner, when the building collapsed in the afternoon.

One person has been safely removed and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.