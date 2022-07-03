2 kids killed as wall collapses in Rajasthan's Bikaner due to heavy rain

Representational Image

Rajasthan experienced significant rainfall throughout the course of the previous day as the monsoon arrived six days early on Saturday and caused havoc in the state.

In a rain-related accident, two brothers were killed after a wall collapsed in Chhatargarh of Bikaner district.

The deceased were identified by police as Rakesh Kumar (10) and Anil Kumar (8). The incident happened when the duo was sleeping inside their house.

According to a MeT department spokesperson, in the last 48 hours beginning 8.30 am Friday, 13 cm rainfall was recorded in Ajmer, 12 cm each in Kotda of Udaipur and Kishangarh, 11cm each in Abu Road, Pushkar, and Mount Abu, 10 cm in Ajmer Tehsil, 9.6 cm in Nawan of Nagaur, 9cm in Srinagar of Ajmer, 8cm each in Bhilwara tehsil, Pisangan of Ajmer and Chittorgarh.

Various places recorded 1 to 7 cm rainfall during the period.

On Saturday, till 5.30 pm, 26 mm of rain was recorded in Sikar, 20.2 mm in Dabok (Udaipur), 19 mm in Barmer, 8.4 mm in Bhilwara, 5.4 mm in Alwar, 4.4 mm in Ajmer, 2 mm in Churu, 0.8 mm in Jaipur.

Various places recorded rainfall ranging from 1 to 8 mm on Saturday.

Jaipur Meteorological (MeT) department Director Radheshyam Sharma said even on Saturday, the circulation system remains in the lower and middle levels of the atmosphere over east Rajasthan and Monsoon Trough Line is also active. Due to the effect of this system, the rain will continue at most places of the state for the next 24 to 48 hours.

He said that another new circulation system has formed over the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal region. With the effect of this system, the state will witness another wet spell from July 5-6.