FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320 aircraft, promises operational stability by...

TS TET Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in; Know how to download hall ticket

2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of them was famous for..., check details

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 323 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels

Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 posts at upanganwadibharti.in, know eligibility and how to apply

Good news for Uttar Pradesh communters: Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express to start regular operations from THIS date; Check route, stoppages, fare and more

‘Our Energy cooperation remains unaffected...’: Putin remains firm on India-Russia partnership

School Holiday December 5: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

PM Modi gifts Russian translated Bhagvad Gita to Putin, says, ‘teachings of Gita...’, know what makes it special

Gold, silver prices today, December 5: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%

RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320 aircraft, promises operational stability by...

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320

TS TET Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in; Know how to download hall ticket

TS TET Exam 2025 UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

HomeIndia

INDIA

2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of them was famous for..., check details

Two businessmen from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, vacationing in Thailand with their families, died under mysterious circumstances. They were found dead in the swimming pool of their hotel.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of them was famous for..., check details
2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two businessmen from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, vacationing in Thailand with their families, died under mysterious circumstances. They were found dead in the swimming pool of their hotel. 

Who were the Rajasthan businessmen?

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kataria, owner of Jiman Restaurant in Ratanada, and Harish Dewani, a noted glass artist who ran a specialised glass workshop in the same locality. Both were travelling with their wives and children, who remain in Thailand.

How Jodhpur businessmen died?

According to initial information, the incident occurred on the evening of December 1. The two reportedly entered the pool for a swim when one of them began to drown, and the other probably lost his life while trying to rescue him. However, the sequence of events has not been officially confirmed.

When the duo failed to return to their rooms for nearly 90 minutes, their wives began searching for them and alerted hotel staff. CCTV footage later showed both men drowning. Their bodies were recovered shortly after from the swimming pool.

Harish’s elder son and a relative of Anil have since travelled to Thailand to complete legal procedures. The process is understood to be completed, and the bodies were expected to reach Jodhpur by Thursday evening. They have not yet issued any statement.

A pall of grief hangs over both families in Ratanada. Relatives and neighbours have gathered, though many are avoiding conversations due to shock. Sources said Anil’s elderly father has not yet been informed because of health concerns.

Harish Dewani was also known internationally for his expertise in trans-print glass engraving. His sandblasted glasswork drew widespread appreciation, and tourists often visited his Jodhpur workshop to view his creations. He also trained international students through online sessions to promote the craft. Further details are awaited once the families return from Thailand.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%
RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%
TS TET Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in; Know how to download hall ticket
TS TET Exam 2025 UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in
2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of them was famous for..., check details
2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 323 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 323 AQI..
Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 posts at upanganwadibharti.in, know eligibility and how to apply
Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 post
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement