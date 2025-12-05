2 Jodhpur businessmen found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thailand, one of them was famous for..., check details

IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, seeks relief from new pilot duty norms for A320 aircraft, promises operational stability by...
INDIA
Two businessmen from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, vacationing in Thailand with their families, died under mysterious circumstances. They were found dead in the swimming pool of their hotel.
The deceased have been identified as Anil Kataria, owner of Jiman Restaurant in Ratanada, and Harish Dewani, a noted glass artist who ran a specialised glass workshop in the same locality. Both were travelling with their wives and children, who remain in Thailand.
According to initial information, the incident occurred on the evening of December 1. The two reportedly entered the pool for a swim when one of them began to drown, and the other probably lost his life while trying to rescue him. However, the sequence of events has not been officially confirmed.
When the duo failed to return to their rooms for nearly 90 minutes, their wives began searching for them and alerted hotel staff. CCTV footage later showed both men drowning. Their bodies were recovered shortly after from the swimming pool.
Harish’s elder son and a relative of Anil have since travelled to Thailand to complete legal procedures. The process is understood to be completed, and the bodies were expected to reach Jodhpur by Thursday evening. They have not yet issued any statement.
A pall of grief hangs over both families in Ratanada. Relatives and neighbours have gathered, though many are avoiding conversations due to shock. Sources said Anil’s elderly father has not yet been informed because of health concerns.
Harish Dewani was also known internationally for his expertise in trans-print glass engraving. His sandblasted glasswork drew widespread appreciation, and tourists often visited his Jodhpur workshop to view his creations. He also trained international students through online sessions to promote the craft. Further details are awaited once the families return from Thailand.