India

India

2 injured, cases of hooliganism reported: Jammu & Kashmir Principal Secretary

Addressing a briefing, Kansal said that two minor injuries were reported in the region




DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2019, 11:22 PM IST

Principal Secretary of Planning Commission in Jammu Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that cases of hooliganism and mischievous elements creating disturbances were reported from certain areas but was dealt with by local security agencies.

Addressing a briefing, Kansal said that two minor injuries were reported in the region.

"We have received reports of hooligans and mischievous elements forcing shopkeepers in certain areas to keep their establishments shut. This has been taken note of by law enforcing agencies. Appropriate action will be taken," he said.

He opined that no report of any untoward incident came to fore from the areas where relaxation was provided.

"In areas where relaxation was provided, we have no report of any untoward incident. There are, however, very minor reports of 2-3 disturbances in areas where relaxations were not provided. These were dealt with by local security agencies," Kansal said.

He continued, "As of now, we have reports of two injuries; both are reported to be minor injuries. We will endeavour that landline communication is restored to its full functionality as soon as possible, subject to the physical limitation that BSNL is facing."

"We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," he added.

Apart from the relaxations, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

On Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased and gradual manner.

