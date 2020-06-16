2 Indian Army soldiers, officer killed by Chinese troops in Galwan Valley; casualties 'on both sides'

Two soldiers and an officer of the Indian Army lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley during an unprecedented and de-escalation faceoff between the two armies.

The army, in their official statement, said that senior military officials from both sides were currently meeting to diffuse the situation.

"During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer & 2 soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army said in their official statement.

According to the latest Reuters' reports, the China Foreign Ministry, when asked about Indian Army reporting casualties in the clash with China, said that calls on India to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble.

Since 1975, this is the first violent conduct on the India-China border in which casualties have taken place.

Further details are awaited.