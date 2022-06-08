‘2 guards for Sidhu Moose Wala, 10 for Lawrence Bishnoi’: Richa Chadha slams jailed gangster’s security cover

File photo

The killing of Congress leader and Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala has sparked a major political row in the country, with opposition questioning the AAP government’s choice of removing the security cover of the singer, who was a celebrated personality in the music industry.

Now, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has also raised a question as to why Moose Wala only had two guards assigned by the Punjab government, while jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been assigned 10 guards and a bulletproof vehicle.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified men, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing. Bishnoi, who is in Tihar jail, is currently being questioned by the police and has been provided with a high-security cover.

Moosewale nu 2 guard te Lawrence Bishnoi nu 10 di remand, naale bodyguards te Dilli pulis di sab ton vadiya dangerous bullet proof gaddi. #JusticeForSidhuMoosaWala — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 7, 2022

Expressing her anger over the lack of security for Moose Wala, Richa Chadha tweeted in Punjabi, “Moosewale nu 2 guard te Lawrence Bishnoi nu 10 di remand, naale bodyguards te Dilli pulis di sab ton vadiya dangerous bullet proof gaddi (Only 2 guards were given to Moose Wala while 10 have been remanded to Lawrence Bishnoi, in addition to the best and dangerous bulletproof car of Delhi Police).”

The actress ended her tweet with a broken heart emoji and the hashtag #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala. Chadha has actively shared photos and news stories about Moose Wala’s murder over the past few days, urging the authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead just one day after the Punjab government, led by Bhagwant Mann, removed his security cover, reducing the number of guards for the singer. Hours after his murder, gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is imprisoned in Tihar jail in connection with several criminal cases, is currently being questioned in relation to Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. He was also questioned in relation to a threat letter issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan with the initials ‘LB’.

