2 firefighters killed, 3 injured as wall collapses during Greater Noida factory fire rescue | Video

Two firefighters were killed and three others injured after a wall collapsed while they were battling a fire at a factory in Greater Noida.

Two firefighters lost their lives and three others were injured after a wall and an iron beam collapsed while they were trying to put out a fire at an electronics chip manufacturing company in Greater Noida late on the intervening night of August 3 and 4.

According to police, fire broke out at the factory, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

During the firefighting operation, part of the building suddenly collapsed, trapping the personnel.

DCP Central Noida Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "A fire broke out in an electronics chip manufacturing company last night. On receiving the information, fire teams reached the site. During firefighting, a wall of the building and an iron beam collapsed, which resulted in the death of Fire personnel Tirthpal Singh and Rohit Yadav. Three Fire Service personnel were injured in the incident."

The injured firefighters were taken for treatment, and police said their condition is stable.

Police officials and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are at the spot. Authorities have launched an investigation, and further legal proceedings are underway.