India

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

A tragic incident occurred on Friday evening at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, when a portion of the boundary wall collapsed during a period of intense rainfall. At least two people have lost their lives, and there are fears that others remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 09:25 PM IST

A tragic incident occurred on Friday evening at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, when a portion of the boundary wall collapsed during a period of intense rainfall. At least two people have lost their lives, and there are fears that others remain trapped beneath the rubble.

 

Initial visuals from the scene, shared by PTI, depict local residents braving the relentless rain to assist in ongoing rescue efforts. Several injured individuals have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, though the total number of those affected is still uncertain. Authorities estimate that around six people might still be buried under the debris, and rescue operations are continuing.

