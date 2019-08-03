2 days, 4 conferences, 18 bilaterals: India points to 'Big takeaway' at ASEAN-led meetings in Bangkok

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who held a range of ASEAN-related multilaterals and a string of bilaterals here, on Friday, said that India had a 'big takeaway' during his two-day trip to Bangkok."ASEAN-led meetings: 2 days, 4 conferences, 18 bilateral meetings, 5 pull asides. Big takeaway: hold hands, don't point fingers," the minister announced after completing his engagements here.

The minister attended a host of engagements, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EASFMM), 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting from August 1 to August 2.

The ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, co-chaired by Jaishankar and Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai, was held on August 1.The meeting reviewed the progress in the implementation of key decisions of the leaders of ASEAN Member States (AMS) and India, the parties involved would be reviewing progress in the implementation of key decisions taken during - (a) 25th Anniversary

ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, (b) Informal ASEAN-India Breakfast Summit and (c) review progress in the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2016-2020).The members also exchanged views on important regional and international issues and on ways and means of further strengthening the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership.Jaishankar also co-chaired the 10th MGC Ministerial Meeting with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prak Sokhonn, in the afternoon on August 1.

On August 2, Jaishankar attended the 9th EAS FMM and discussed preparations for the East Asia Summit, scheduled to be held in Bangkok on November 4 this year."At the 9th #EAS FMM, we discussed key political, economic and security issues of the Indo-Pacific region. Underlined #ASEAN centrality in the free, open and inclusive regional architecture," he tweeted.

Later in the afternoon, Jaishankar is slated to attend the 26th ARF. The forum will focus on joint programs and activities by the member-states and organisations to foster the habit of cooperation and build strategic trust in the region.

Both at the EAS and ARF, Jaishankar will enumerate India's Indo-Pacific vision, which was elaborated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore in June 2018.

Jaishankar also held a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related multilateral meetings, including his Chinese counterpart Wang Hi and US State Secretary Michael Pompeo.