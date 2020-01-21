2 crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators in India, none will be allowed to stay: Dilip Ghosh

Two days after claiming that 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be 'identified' and 'chased out of the country', West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that there are nearly one crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators in the state while another one crore are spread across the country.

His remarks came amid massive nationwide protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of India (NRC).

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

"2 crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators have entered India. 1 crore are in West Bengal and 1 crore have spread across the country. We will not allow any Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrator to stay here. If their names are in voters' list then it will be removed," Ghosh said while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Cooch Behar.

Earlier on Sunday, the Medinipur Lok Sabha MP, while addressing a gathering in Bengal's North 24 Parganas, had said, "50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified if needed they will be chased out of the country. Firstly, their names will be removed from the voters' list, and then Didi (referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) will not be able to appease anyone."

"Once this is done, Didi's votes will be reduced and in the upcoming elections, we will get 200 seats, she will not even get 50 seats," he added.

Last week, Ghosh had sparked controversy by threatening to shoot down those who damaged public property and accused Banerjee of not taking action as "they are her voters".

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial law and the proposed NRC.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.