1st PUC result 2020 out on May 5, Here's how to check it on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites

Karnataka government has declared that the pre-university course (PUC) first year or class 11 level of exam results will be released on May 5 (Tuesday).

As per the state government, the result will be announced by the Dakshin Kanna Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA).

Unlike the pervious times, this year the result will not be displayed at all respective colleges so that social distancing and other safety measures are followed amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results," S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, was quoted as saying by media.

Here is who you can check the Karnataka 1st Year PUC Results 2020 on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites:

Step 1: Visit www.karresults.nic.in, www.pue.kar.nic.in, dkpucpa.com,

Step 2: Check the Result portal on the home page.

Step 3: Open the Result portal in the new page.

Step 4: Check the PUC 1st Year Result Link and open it.

Step 5: Enter the Registration Number.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: Check the Result Details and Download scorecard.

Step 8: Take a printout of Score Card for future uses.

Candidates can also check their results via emails or SMSes if they registered their mobile numbers.