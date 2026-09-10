1993 Bombay blasts: Supreme Court dismisses gangster Abu Salem’s premature release plea

The Supreme Court has dismissed gangster Abu Salem’s plea for premature release, rejecting his claim that earned remission and his undertrial period should be counted to complete the 25-year imprisonment limit linked to his extradition from Portugal.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed gangster Abu Salem’s plea seeking premature release from prison in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta pronounced the verdict after hearing Salem’s challenge to the Bombay High Court’s decision refusing to release him early.

What did Abu Salem argue?

Salem had argued that his time spent as an undertrial, along with the remission he earned for good conduct, should be counted towards the 25-year imprisonment limit that India had assured Portugal during his extradition proceedings.

His lawyer, Senior Advocate Rishi Malhotra, argued that the period Salem spent as an undertrial should be set off against his sentence, as directed by the TADA court. He also argued that the remission earned for good conduct should be included while calculating the period of imprisonment.

Salem claimed that he had earned around three years and two months of remission for good conduct. His plea argued that this remission was different from statutory remission under Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Why was the 25-year limit imposed?

The issue dates back to India’s assurances to Portugal during Salem’s extradition proceedings in 2002. India had assured the Portuguese government that Salem would not be sentenced to death or imprisoned for more than 25 years.

Salem was extradited to India in 2005. He was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. The Bombay High Court had earlier ruled that the 25-year period would be completed only in November 2030 and that earned remission could not be used to reduce this period further.

Salem's undertrial period argument

Salem claimed that he spent around 11 years, nine months and 26 days as an undertrial between November 2005 and September 2017. He then spent another nine years, 10 months and four days as a convict.

He also relied on remission earned for good conduct and a relaxation granted for the period he spent as an undertrial prisoner in Portugal.

According to his argument, adding these periods brought his total incarceration close to the 25-year threshold. He claimed that keeping him in prison beyond that point would violate his fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Bombay HC had rejected his plea

In April 2026, the Bombay High Court rejected Salem’s request for premature release. The court held that the 25-year period could not be reduced by adding earned prison remission. It also noted that Salem was first arrested on November 11, 2005, and calculated that the 25-year period would end in November 2030.

The High Court said that the 25-year term itself resulted from the sovereign assurance given to Portugal and could not be further reduced through ordinary prison remission.

The Supreme Court has now dismissed Salem’s challenge, meaning his plea for premature release has been rejected.