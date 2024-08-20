Twitter
HomeIndia

India

1992 Ajmer sex scandal case: POCSO court sentences 6 accused to life imprisonment, slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on each

While 18 people were accused in the case, a separate trial was conducted for these six accused.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

1992 Ajmer sex scandal case: POCSO court sentences 6 accused to life imprisonment, slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on each
A POCSO court has sentenced six accused in the sensational Ajmer sex scandal of the early 1990s to life imprisonment. Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Ranjan Singh also slapped fines of Rs 5 lakh on each of the accused.

Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani and Sayed Zameer Hussain were convicted of being involved in the crime, prosecution counsel Virendra Singh said. Bhati was brought to Ajmer from Delhi in an ambulance. The Ajmer sex scandal came to light in 1992.

More than 100 girls were victimised by a gang, whose members befriended them and shot their photographs in compromising situations, and later raped them. While 18 people were accused in the case, a separate trial was conducted for these six accused. The other accused have either completed their term or been acquitted by the courts. The girls, aged between 11 and 20 years, studied in a famous private school in Ajmer. They were called to a farmhouse, where they were raped.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Bharat Bandh: Who has called nationwide protest on August 21? All you need to know about shutdown tomorrow

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
