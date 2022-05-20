1988 road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to surrender before Punjab police today

File photo

After the Supreme Court announced the sentence for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in the 1988 road rage case against him, it is likely that the former cricketer will surrender before the Patiala police today, May 20, after which he will be taken to jail.

According to the orders issued by the Supreme Court on Thursday, Sidhu will first be received by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, after which he will be forwarded to the authorities in Patiala. It is expected that after his arrest today, Sidhu will be taken to jail tomorrow.

As per the official protocol, the Congress leader will first surrender to the police and then will be taken to a hospital for a medical examination. The cops, meanwhile, will be making arrangements to receive Sidhu in jail after he is examined.

Sidhu has already hinted that he will be surrendering to the police soon. It is expected that the cricketer-turned-politician will report to the Patiala court at 10 am today, after which he will be placed under custody and will be taken to jail to serve his sentence.

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced a one-year jail sentence for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a road rage case that transpired in 1988, which led to the death of an elderly man. The apex court announced the sentence after the family of the deceased victim submitted a plea to the court.

While delivering the verdict, the court said, “The hand can also be a weapon by itself where say a boxer, a wrestler or a cricketer or an extremely physically fit person inflicts the same. This may be understood where a blow may be given either by a physically fit person or to a more aged person.”

“Insofar as the injury caused is concerned, this Court has accepted the plea of a single blow by hand being given on the head of the deceased. In our view, it is this significance which is an error apparent on the face of the record needing some remedial action,” the apex court further added, as per PTI reports.

READ | 1988 road rage case: Will Navjot Singh Sidhu be able to contest polls in future?