1984 anti-Sikh riots victims’ families protest against Sonia Gandhi, burn her memoir in Delhi | VIDEO

Families of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and DSGMC members burnt a copy of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara, objecting to her account of the violence and her description of Rajiv Gandhi.

Families of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, along with members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), staged a protest at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi on Thursday. The protesters burnt a copy of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s newly released memoir to express their anger over her account of the riots.

The demonstration was held in response to remarks in Gandhi’s book about the violence in which thousands of Sikhs were killed.

What Sonia Gandhi wrote about the 1984 riots

In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, released on Tuesday, Gandhi describes the anti-Sikh riots as a “tragic and shameful” chapter in India’s history.

She also writes about her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying his “heart held no bigotry or rancour”. According to her account, he was thrust into a moment in history when governance had failed, allowing barbarism to take hold.

Delhi: Leaders and workers of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), alongside families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, staged a protest at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where they burned copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. (Source: DSGMC) November 12, 2026

Memoir recounts violence after Indira Gandhi’s assassination

Gandhi writes that news of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination spread rapidly across the country. She recalls that although many people had earlier welcomed the end of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the mood changed after Indira Gandhi was killed.

Describing the violence that followed, she writes: “By the afternoon, rioting had broken out in different parts of the city and beyond. Brutal acts of violence were committed against innocent Sikhs. More than 2,000 lost their lives in the capital alone, in the most cruel and cold-blooded manner.”

Delhi: DSGMC General Secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, reacting to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, says, "I want to ask Sonia Gandhi that if Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment twice by the court, then who was he? Was Sajjan Kumar sent by Rajiv Gandhi ji? Who was Kamal Nath, who was leading the mob outside Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where two Sikhs were burnt alive with tyres around their necks? Who were H.K.L. Bhagat, Jagdish Tytler and Arvind Das Shastri? Were all these people sent by Rajiv Gandhi ji?... We would also appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ban this book, as it contains false and misleading statements..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2026

The protest at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara reflects the anger among victims’ families and Sikh community members over the way the events have been described in the memoir.