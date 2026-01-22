FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai' for this reason

Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar

Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest

Why has China rejected US President Donald Trump's invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace, after Pakistan, Israel, Saudi Arabia accepted it?

Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason

Exclusive | Suniel Shetty on Border 2, Ahan Shetty getting compared to him after film release: 'Baap-baap hota hai'

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Explained: How 3 days of violence unfolded after Indira Gandhi's killing, a timeline of horror as Sajjan Kumar is acquitted

India head coach Gautam Gambhir responds to speculation of split with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: 'Being pitted against my own'

Who was Mayanglambam Rishikanta? 38 year-old man from Meitei community abducted, shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district, chilling video emerges

Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai' for this reason

Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai'

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest

Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

HomeIndia

INDIA

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Explained: How 3 days of violence unfolded after Indira Gandhi's killing, a timeline of horror as Sajjan Kumar is acquitted

As Sajjan Kumar is acquitted, revisit a detailed timeline of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed Indira Gandhi’s assassination and scarred Delhi.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Explained: How 3 days of violence unfolded after Indira Gandhi's killing, a timeline of horror as Sajjan Kumar is acquitted
Anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, 1984. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was acquitted in yet another case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, old wounds and memories of the horror began to haunt the survivors. Many of the victims did not get justice, some still remember the days from October 31, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated, to November 3, when the violence stopped. 

Here is timeline of the horrors

October 31, 1984

  • 09:20: Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot by two of her security guards at her residence. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
  • 10:50: Indira Gandhi passes away.
  • 11:00: All India Radio reports that the guards who shot Gandhi were Sikhs.
  • 16:00: Indira Gandhi's son Rajiv Gandhi returns from West Bengal and rushes to the AIIMS, where isolated attacks occur.
  • 17:30: Stones were pelted at the motorcade of President Zail Singh, returning from a foreign visit. A bodyguard's turban is ripped off.

Evening and night

  • Organised gangs, equipped with arms and sticks, spread out from the AIIMS.
  • Violence towards Sikhs and the destruction of Sikh property have been reported from different places.
  • Rajiv Gandhi is sworn in as Prime Minister.
  • Senior advocate and BJP leader Ram Jethmalani meets Home Minister PV Narasimha Rao, asks him to take immediate steps to protect Sikhs from further attacks.
  • An elderly Sikh man was the first person to be killed in the riots at 9 PM.
  • Delhi Lieutenant Governor PG Gavai and Police Commissioner SC Tandon visit the riot-affected areas of Delhi.

November 1:

Organised mobs coming from outside of Delhi start attacking Sikh neighbourhoods early in the morning. They are equipped with firearms, knives, iron rods, clubs, and cans of kerosene.

  • Many Gurdwaras were attacked and burned in the morning.
  • Mobs in Kanpur vandalise Sikh shops and loot Sikh homes at 7AM. Local leaders came out on the streets to lead the marauding mobs. The killing reportedly continued till November 4.
  • Mobs of armed men roam the Trilokpuri colony in East Delhi. Members of the Sikh community were attacked, and many of the residents were killed. Sporadic incidents of killings continued for many days. 
  • A father and his two sons were beaten and burned alive by a gang of attackers in Trilokpuri. A woman was reportedly raped and her son was killed. 
  • Women were grouped together and were dragged one by one to a mosque in Trilokpuri colony. Rapes were reported. Women abducted and held in Chilla near Delhi were rescued on November 3. 
  • Armed mobs took over the streets in Delhi at 9 AM. They attacked gurdwaras. The worst-affected areas were low-income neighbourhoods of Inderlok (erstwhile Trilokpuri), Shahdara, Geeta Colony, Mongolpuri, Sultanpuri and Palam Colony. The police intervened promptly in Farsh Bazar and Karol Bagh.
  • A mob allegedly under the guidance of Congress leader Lalit Maken set fire to Pataudi's Gurdwara. As the armed mob rampaged through the town and set fire to Sikh homes.

2 November

500 armed men were allegedly transported in trucks to Hondh-Chillar. They raised anti-Sikh slogans before burning Sikhs alive in their homes.
A curfew was imposed, and it was announced the army was deployed in Delhi.

3 November

The army and local police units worked together to control the violence. After law enforcement intervention, violence is comparatively mild and sporadic. In Delhi, the bodies of riot victims are brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Civil Hospital mortuary in Delhi.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai' for this reason
Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai'
Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar
Bhojshala Dispute: SC allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day
Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest
Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest
Why has China rejected US President Donald Trump's invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace, after Pakistan, Israel, Saudi Arabia accepted it?
Why has China rejected Donald Trump's invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace
Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason
Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement