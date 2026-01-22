Viral video: Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai' for this reason
Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar
Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest
Why has China rejected US President Donald Trump's invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace, after Pakistan, Israel, Saudi Arabia accepted it?
Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason
Exclusive | Suniel Shetty on Border 2, Ahan Shetty getting compared to him after film release: 'Baap-baap hota hai'
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Explained: How 3 days of violence unfolded after Indira Gandhi's killing, a timeline of horror as Sajjan Kumar is acquitted
India head coach Gautam Gambhir responds to speculation of split with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: 'Being pitted against my own'
Who was Mayanglambam Rishikanta? 38 year-old man from Meitei community abducted, shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district, chilling video emerges
Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway
INDIA
As Sajjan Kumar is acquitted, revisit a detailed timeline of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed Indira Gandhi’s assassination and scarred Delhi.
After former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was acquitted in yet another case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, old wounds and memories of the horror began to haunt the survivors. Many of the victims did not get justice, some still remember the days from October 31, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated, to November 3, when the violence stopped.
Organised mobs coming from outside of Delhi start attacking Sikh neighbourhoods early in the morning. They are equipped with firearms, knives, iron rods, clubs, and cans of kerosene.
500 armed men were allegedly transported in trucks to Hondh-Chillar. They raised anti-Sikh slogans before burning Sikhs alive in their homes.
A curfew was imposed, and it was announced the army was deployed in Delhi.
The army and local police units worked together to control the violence. After law enforcement intervention, violence is comparatively mild and sporadic. In Delhi, the bodies of riot victims are brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Civil Hospital mortuary in Delhi.