1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

This case pertains to the killing of three Sikhs near the Gurudwara Pul Bangash and arson in the religious place on November 1, 1984.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday directed to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash Sikh Killings case.

This case pertains to the killing of three Sikhs near the Gurudwara Pul Bangash and arson in the religious place on November 1, 1984. Special judge Rakesh Syal said, "There is sufficient material to frame the charges against the accused Jagdish Tytler."

The court directed to frame charges under sections 143, 153A, 188, 149, 295, 380, and 436 IPC read with 302 and 109 IPC. He has been discharged under section 148 IPC. The court has listed the matter for formal framing of charges on September 13. Tytler has been directed to appear on the next date. 

This incident occurred after the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tytler on May 20, 2023.On July 26, 2023, The Rouse Avenue Court issued a summon to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler after taking Cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against him. A supplementary charge sheet has been filed by the CBI in the case of Killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand had issued a summons to Jagdish Tytler. He has been directed to appear before the court on August 5. 

"I have gone through the supplementary charge sheet, case record, statement of eyewitnesses and other witnesses. There is sufficient material to proceed further," ACMM Vidhi Gupta Anand said.

Tytler was granted bail on August 5, 2023, after his appearance before the court. The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed the charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984, near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and the killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning & looting of shops. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

