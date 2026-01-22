1984 Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court acquits former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar

Delhi court acquits former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case linked to Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas.

In what may be called a setback for those who are seeking justice in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has been acquitted. A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted him in a case linked to the alleged incitement of violence in the Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas of Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The Lok Sabha MP from Outer Delhi resigned from the party after he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the murder and involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. A fact-finding team jointly organised by the People's Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) and the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) concluded that attacks on Sikhs after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were not from spontaneous outrage over. It also found that Sajjan Kumar was most commonly named by Sikh riot survivors for being responsible for the attacks in the Delhi locality of Sultanpuri.

Delhi court verdict on Sajjan Kumar