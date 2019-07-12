19-year-old killed in alleged revenge murder in Kerala's Kochi

Representational image

A 19-year-old in Kerala's Kochi has been found dead in a marsh, in what is being alleged to be a revenge killing. Police have arrested four youth in connection with the suspected murder of MV Arjun. One of the arrested is the brother of a friend who had been killed in a road accident with Arjun last year, according to reports.

Arjun and his friend Abin Judeson had met with an accident when their motorcycle crashed last year. Abin, who had been riding the motorcycle, had been killed while Arjun sustained severe injuries. Abin's family blamed Arjun for Abin's death, reported The News Minute.

Arjun had gone missing on July 2. His father, Vidhyan, had filed a petition at the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking help in locating his missing son. Arjun's body was found on Tuesday. In his petition to the court, Vidhyan said he had gone to meet Abin's brother Rony after he called him on July 2.

Another friend allegedly took Arjun to the meeting on his bicycle, and refused to leave his side when Rony and his friends asked him to leave. But the four youth forced him to go away, and that was the last time Arjun was seen.

Police told The News Minute that enmity over Abin's death was the reason for the alleged murder. They have arrested Rony (23), Ajith Kumar (22), Ananthu (21) and Nibin (20), and will produce them in court soon.

Vidhyan also accused the police of not taking his reports of his missing son seriously enough on July 3. He claimed that the cops had turned him away and asked him to take his own steps to locate his son since the police had "serious matters to investigate", according to reports.