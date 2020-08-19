19-year-old girl, preparing for NEET, commits suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

NEET 2020 for admission to undergraduate medical courses is slated to be held on September 13 across 161 exam centres in India. The teenager was preparing for NEET for the past few months and was found depressed, officials said.

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly committed suicide due to the fear of upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, a resident of East Venkatasamy Road in the city, was preparing for NEET for the past few months and was found depressed, officials said.

She was found hanging in her room on Tuesday evening by her mother.

The girl took the extreme step as she was scared of the approaching the exam, officials said.

The family has lodged a complaint with the police and an investigation is underway.

Commenting on the death of the teenager, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "Deeply painful that another student from Coimbatore has ended her life due to the pressure of NEET exams. Considering the COVID-19 situation, the Central Government must cancel NEET at least for this year."

DMK MLA N Karthik visited the victim's house and said the party chief MK Stalin has expressed deep shock over the incident.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) and NEET-UG examinations, scheduled to be conducted in September, amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases.