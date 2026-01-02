19-year-old college girl dies in Himachal due to ragging, sexual harassment, accused professor booked

A 19-year-old college girl died due to ragging and sexual harassment involving three students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and a professor. The accused have been booked in cases related to these offences.

A 19-year-old college girl died due to ragging and sexual harassment involving three students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and a professor. The accused have been booked in cases related to these offences and voluntarily causing hurt, police said on Friday.

After the incident the girl was taken at a Ludhiana hospital on December 26 where she died during the treatment. A case was also registered on Thursday after the victim’s father made a complaint in which he alleged that three female seniors, namely, Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika beat his daughter on September 18, 2025, while a college professor Ashok Kumar indulged in sexual acts with her.

He said that the delay in complaint happened as his daughter was traumatised due to the incident and had to be rushed to the hospital immediately. As the beating and harassment took a toll on the young girl, she was hospitalised and eventually died there, according to the complainant.

A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) of BNS and Section 3 of Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act 2009 has been registered and investigations are underway police said.